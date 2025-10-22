Japan’s first female PM, Sanae Takaichi, sparks controversy with ‘Workhorse’ remarks

ADVERTISEMENT
On October 21, Sanae Takaichi, leader of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), made history by becoming the first female prime minister of Japan. She succeeded Shigeru Ishiba in the top leadership position.
In her inaugural speech as LDP leader, Takaichi dismissed the idea of work-life balance, urging party members to embrace relentless work instead. She declared, “I will work and work and work and work and work,” and encouraged lawmakers to “work like workhorses.” Her comments sparked immediate backlash online.
Japan's National Defence Council for Victims of Karoshi, a group dedicated to combating deaths caused by overwork, criticized Takaichi’s stance. They warned that her remarks could reignite Japan’s toxic overwork culture, which already struggles with the issue of karoshi (death by overwork). Families of karoshi victims also condemned her comments, calling for reflection and an apology.
Takaichi’s rise to power was a significant moment in Japan's political history. On October 4, she became the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, despite its declining popularity. Shortly after her victory, the Komeito Party, uneasy with her conservative positions and the ongoing LDP slush fund scandal, withdrew from the coalition. However, Takaichi secured a new alliance with the Japan Innovation Party (JIP) on October 16. With a combined total of 231 seats, the coalition falls short of a majority but analysts believe it’s enough to secure her position as prime minister.
Her ascension is seen as a landmark achievement in a country where politics and business remain heavily male-dominated. According to the 2025 Global Gender Gap Report by the World Economic Forum, Japan ranks 118th out of 148 countries, with women representing just 15% of the members in the lower house of parliament.