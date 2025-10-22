Hyundai Motor India appoints Sunil Moolchandani to senior role

ADVERTISEMENT
Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sunil Moolchandani to a senior management role, effective October 23, 2025.
The move comes just days after the automaker named Tarun Garg as its first Indian Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) in its 29-year history.
About Sunil Moolchandani
Moolchandani is a seasoned professional with over 24 years of experience in the automotive and commercial sectors. Before joining Hyundai, he served as Chief Commercial Officer (Central Zone) at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, where he played a key role in driving strategic growth and operational excellence.
He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) from the University of Pune and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) from Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD), Pune.
HMIL recent performance
Hyundai Motor India reported an 8% decline in net profit for Q1 FY2026 at Rs 1,369 crore, compared to Rs 1,489.6 crore in the same period last year.
Revenue fell 5.4% year-on-year to Rs 16,413 crore, while EBITDA declined 6.6% to Rs 2,185.2 crore.
However, sales momentum improved in September 2025, rising to 70,347 units, driven by the government’s GST rejig. Domestic dispatches stood at 51,547 units, while exports surged to 18,800 units, up from 13,100 units a year earlier.
Under the revised GST structure, the rate on small cars was reduced from 28% to 18%, while larger cars continue to attract 40% GST, though the cess has been removed.