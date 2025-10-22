Meta launches new safety tools and campaigns to protect seniors from online scams

ADVERTISEMENT
Meta has rolled out a series of new tools and awareness initiatives aimed at protecting senior citizens from online scams and frauds. The tech giant said the move is part of its broader commitment to make online platforms safer through smarter technology and digital education.
Smarter Scam Warnings on WhatsApp and Messenger
On WhatsApp, users will now receive real-time alerts if they attempt to share their screen during a video call with an unknown contact, a feature designed to counter one of the most common scam tactics.
Meanwhile, Messenger is testing an AI-powered scam detection tool that can flag suspicious conversations and prompt users to block or report fraudulent accounts.
Enhanced Security Across Meta Platforms
Meta is also strengthening login and privacy controls across its family of apps. The rollout of Passkeys enables users to log in securely using their phone’s fingerprint, facial recognition, or PIN, reducing password-related risks.
Additionally, Facebook and Instagram users can access Security Checkup to review passwords and privacy settings, while WhatsApp’s Privacy Checkup helps users manage who can add them to groups and control visibility settings.
Partnerships to Promote Digital Literacy in India
In India, Meta has partnered with the Department of Telecommunications for the ‘Scams Se Bacho’ campaign, which focuses on educating seniors about online safety. The initiative includes multilingual awareness videos and hands-on digital training sessions under the Saksham Senior program, empowering older adults to recognize scam patterns and use online platforms securely.
Global Crackdown on Scam Networks
Meta revealed that its security teams have already blocked over 8 million scam-linked accounts and 21,000 fake customer service pages this year, many tied to organized networks across Asia and the Middle East.
The company continues to urge users, especially seniors, to stay cautious, verify unknown contacts, and avoid sharing personal details or clicking suspicious links.