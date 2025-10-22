Mars, Cadbury end 25-year trademark battle over ‘Celebrations’

ADVERTISEMENT
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday brought an end to a 25-year-old trademark battle between confectionery giants Mars and Cadbury, directing both companies to distribute chocolates and confectionery assortments to schoolchildren enrolled in government and government-aided schools across the national capital.
The court observed that the “two titans” of the confectionery world had been locked in a dispute over the trademark ‘Celebrations’ for over two decades.
Both parties filed a joint application on October 10, seeking a decree in terms of a mutual settlement. According to a Live Law report, Mars agreed to withdraw its Opposition and Rectification proceedings against Cadbury’s application for the “Celebrations” mark before the Trade Marks Registry.
In its order, the court remarked that the resolution was “a reminder that even the most protracted disputes can find resolution when goodwill prevails.”
As part of the settlement, both Mars and Cadbury volunteered to donate chocolates and confectionery worth Rs 5 lakh each to children studying in Delhi’s government and government-aided schools.
The court directed that all products must comply with FSSAI standards, be within shelf life, and distributed only in sealed retail packs.
It also urged the Delhi government and schools to discourage high-sugar or high-fat foods within school premises.