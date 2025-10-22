MeitY Joint Secy Ajit Kumar appointed as Designated Officer to oversee online content blocking

ADVERTISEMENT
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has appointed Ajit Kumar, IAS (Kerala cadre, 2006 batch), Joint Secretary, as the Designated Officer empowered under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The appointment was formalized through a Gazette notification issued on October 21, 2025.
Under this designation, Kumar will serve as the authorized officer responsible for executing provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009. These rules empower the Central Government to block public access to online information that may threaten national security, public order, or the sovereignty and integrity of India.
The 2009 Blocking Rules lay down a structured mechanism for the removal or restriction of online content, involving due process, inter-ministerial consultation, and oversight by a review committee. They also define procedures for both ordinary and emergency cases of blocking requests, ensuring a balance between national security concerns and procedural fairness.
As per the notification, Sushil Pal, ICAS (1999 batch) and Joint Secretary at MeitY, will serve as the Designated Officer during Kumar’s absence due to leave or official travel.
Kumar, who assumed charge as Joint Secretary in MeitY in May 2025, has previously served in various administrative and policy roles. His appointment comes at a time when the ministry continues to tighten oversight of digital platforms and ensure compliance with India’s online content regulations.