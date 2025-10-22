“Luxury beyond aspiration”: JLR India’s Rajan Amba on new markets, modern luxury and the next phase of growth

India’s luxury car market is shifting gears. Once limited to a handful of metro-based buyers, the segment is now accelerating into smaller cities driven by new wealth, entrepreneurship, and a growing appetite for exclusivity. Storyboard18 interviewed Rajan Amba, Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover India, to understand what’s driving this momentum, how JLR plans to stay ahead of the curve, and what the future of modern luxury means for Indian consumers.

Storyboard18 asked Rajan Amba what he sees as the biggest drivers of growth in India’s luxury car market over the next five years. “The growth in the luxury car market is a reflection of India’s evolving economic landscape,” he said. “Currently, the luxury car industry accounts for just about 1% of the total passenger vehicle market in India — which means there’s a huge headroom for growth in this segment.”

According to Amba, this growth isn’t just a seasonal surge; it’s structural. “We’ve seen steady growth, particularly at the top end where we operate, and we expect this momentum to continue through the festive season and beyond,” he explained. He attributes this trend to deeper economic shifts — the rise of HNI and UHNI populations, the success of start-ups, and a growing comfort among Indian consumers with spending on luxury goods.

Interestingly, he points out that Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are now driving a new wave of luxury demand. “Cities beyond the top 8–10 metros are emerging as key growth drivers, fuelled by entrepreneurial success and rising affluence. These are ambitious consumers who value quality and exclusivity,” he said. The recent GST cut, Amba added, will only help accelerate this structural growth story. “The luxury car market is in the midst of a long-term growth phase — and the future looks very strong.”

When asked what differentiates Jaguar Land Rover from its German counterparts in a market dominated by familiar European names, Amba was quick to highlight JLR’s distinctive British identity. “JLR is a modern luxury company known for its design language, craftsmanship, and character,” he said. “Within JLR, Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar occupy distinct brand worlds that blend capability, bespoke craftsmanship, and design-led modern luxury.”

He underscored that exclusivity and craftsmanship remain JLR’s strongest differentiators. “Our bespoke SV programme and India-inspired limited editions like the Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition and Range Rover SV Masāra Edition — each priced at ₹500 lakhs and sold out within 10 days — show the strong appreciation for crafted exclusivity in India,” Amba said. “And with the launch of the Defender OCTA, priced at ₹259 lakhs, we’ve taken luxury and high-performance capability to another level.”

For JLR, heritage is an anchor — but not a constraint. When Storyboard18 asked how the company balances Jaguar’s storied legacy with modern expectations of technology and sustainability, Amba reflected on how the brand has always looked ahead. “We are and will always be incredibly proud of our heritage,” he said. “Nobody respects Jaguar’s heritage more than we do. But Jaguar has always been at its best when looking forward. Our new identity, represented by the upcoming Type 00, captures that spirit — a modern interpretation rooted in innovation.”

Turning to the future of electrification, Amba acknowledged that India’s EV ecosystem is still in its early stages but sees encouraging progress. “Charging infrastructure is expanding across major cities and key highway corridors, and both public and private players are investing in it,” he said. “While JLR doesn’t yet have an electric model on sale in India, our upcoming Jaguar and Range Rover Electric models globally will mark a new chapter. Once we finalise timelines and specifications for India, we’ll share more.”

He added that JLR’s focus is on ensuring the right ecosystem before its EVs arrive. “We’re working closely with our group companies and partners to ensure that when our electric products come to India, they’re supported by the right charging and ownership ecosystem,” Amba explained. “For us, it’s about delivering a seamless, confidence-inspiring experience that aligns with evolving consumer expectations.”

When asked what JLR ultimately wants to represent to Indian luxury consumers beyond aspiration, Amba’s answer reflected both ambition and clarity of purpose. “Beyond aspiration, we want to represent authenticity, craftsmanship, and modern luxury that is purpose-led,” he said. “For Range Rover, that means peerless capability and sanctuary-level luxury; for Defender, it’s adventurous capability with character; and for Jaguar, it’s a daring, design-led reinvention.”