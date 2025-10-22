Amazon eyes 75% automation, may curb need for thousands of workers by 2027: Report

ADVERTISEMENT
Amazon Inc. is reportedly preparing for its next major workplace transformation--one that could see millions of jobs replaced by robots.
According to a New York Times report, Amazon’s US workforce has tripled since 2018 to 1.2 million employees. However, internal documents suggest the company’s automation and robotics teams are working to avoid hiring about 160,000 additional workers that would otherwise be required by 2027, potentially saving around 30 cents per item picked, packed, and delivered.
The report claims Amazon aims to create warehouses that rely heavily on robotics, with an internal goal to automate up to 75% of its operations.
Amazon, however, refuted the characterization, saying the documents seen by NYT were incomplete and did not represent its full hiring strategy. A company spokesperson, Kelly Nantel, said Amazon still plans to hire 250,000 people for the upcoming holiday season.
Interestingly, the internal documents reportedly show Amazon avoids using words such as “automation” or “artificial intelligence” in internal communication, opting instead for softer terms like “advanced technology” or “cobot”.