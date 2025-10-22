OpenAI enters browser wars with ‘ChatGPT Atlas,’ challenging Google’s AI-powered Chrome

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI is preparing to launch its first AI-powered web browser, dubbed ChatGPT Atlas, marking the company’s bold entry into a market long dominated by Google Chrome, Bloomberg reported.
According to details briefly posted on OpenAI’s official YouTube account ahead of a scheduled livestream on Tuesday, ChatGPT Atlas will debut globally on macOS, with support for Windows, iOS and Android to follow soon. The browser will integrate OpenAI’s flagship conversational intelligence directly into the web experience, turning search, navigation, and content consumption into interactive, AI-driven tasks.
The launch signals OpenAI’s intent to extend its influence beyond chat interfaces and productivity tools into the everyday browsing experience, an area tech giants are racing to reinvent through AI.
OpenAI’s entry adds fresh competition to a growing field of AI-first browsers. Perplexity AI recently introduced Comet, which acts as an intelligent digital assistant capable of automating search and task workflows.
Meanwhile, Opera and The Browser Company’s Arc have also rolled out advanced AI integrations to modernize browsing and information discovery.
Google, however, has been fortifying its position. In September, the company integrated its Gemini AI model directly into Chrome, enabling features like page summarization, tab-based synthesis, and context-aware recommendations. The update came just weeks after a U.S. court ruled against a government bid to force Google to divest Chrome, a decision that had piqued interest from rivals including OpenAI and Perplexity, who reportedly expressed willingness to acquire it.
