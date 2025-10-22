Netflix ties up with Mattel and Hasbro; turns “KPop Demon Hunters” into toy franchise

ADVERTISEMENT
Netflix is deepening its push beyond streaming with a blockbuster move into consumer products. The entertainment giant has teamed up with toy makers Mattel and Hasbro to launch a line of toys, games, collectibles, and role-play merchandise inspired by its hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters”, Reuters reported.
The collaboration marks Netflix’s most ambitious step yet in transforming its original IPs into full-fledged entertainment franchises. The first wave of products from the partnership will hit shelves next year, expanding the world of KPop Demon Hunters, a story about a powerhouse female K-pop trio who balance superstardom with saving the world from dark forces.
Since its debut in June, the film has become a global phenomenon, surpassing 325 million views to become Netflix’s most-watched original movie to date. Its chart-topping soundtrack, led by the breakout single “Golden”, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, has fueled viral cosplay and dance challenges across social platforms, creating a ready-made fandom for merchandise expansion.
By adapting KPop Demon Hunters into toys, Netflix is signaling its intent to grow smaller, non-franchise titles into scalable intellectual properties, a strategy long mastered by traditional Hollywood studios. The streamer has already begun selling apparel, accessories, and collectibles through its online store, laying the groundwork for a broader consumer-products ecosystem.
The partnership also aligns with Netflix’s broader diversification strategy, as the company seeks to reduce reliance on subscription revenue. Over the past year, Netflix has ramped up investments in mobile gaming, live events, and immersive brand experiences built around its original content, including hits like “Stranger Things.”