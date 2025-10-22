Walmart pauses hiring of H-1B visa candidates amid US policy changes

ADVERTISEMENT
Walmart Inc. has paused hiring candidates who require H-1B visas, according to a Bloomberg report. The retail giant currently employs about 2,390 H-1B visa holders, a small fraction of its total US workforce of 1.6 million employees, based on government data.
The move comes amid policy shifts surrounding the US H-1B visa program. The Trump administration recently imposed a $100,000 fee on new H-1B applicants to overhaul the system and discourage overuse. However, on Tuesday, the US government eased the rule, clarifying that the fee will not apply to visa extensions or changes of status within the US.
According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the new proclamation “does not apply to any previously issued and currently valid H-1B visas, or petitions submitted prior to 12:01 a.m. EDT on September 21, 2025.”
The frequent policy changes have created confusion among US employers and H-1B visa holders. Many workers have expressed frustration over the unpredictability of immigration policies, while companies say visa quotas and costs limit their ability to fill skilled roles.
Introduced in 1990 to address labor shortages, the H-1B program remains vital for American employers seeking global talent. While Walmart is a significant sponsor, it is dwarfed by tech majors like Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta, which rely far more heavily on the visas.
As of January 2025, the US had about 730,000 H-1B visa holders, with 70% of them being Indian nationals, according to FWD.us, an immigration and criminal justice reform advocacy group co-founded by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.