Reckitt Benckiser India sees low single-digit growth amid GST rejig, Durex gains offset impact

Consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser (RB), maker of brands such as Harpic, Dettol, and Durex, reported a 7% like-for-like (LFL) net revenue increase in the third quarter of 2025 (July–September).
In India, Reckitt continued to see encouraging sell-out performance, though LFL revenue growth remained in the low single digits, impacted by September’s GST regime changes. The company also reported market share gains for Durex in India during the quarter.
Emerging markets, including India, China, and Latin America, were key drivers of growth, with broad-based gains across all categories. Intimate wellness and self-care posted strong double-digit growth, and emerging market net revenue grew 15.5% LFL, with 7.4% volume growth, reaching £1,080 million.
On a consolidated basis, the company’s performance was led by its Core Reckitt business, which grew 6.7% LFL. CEO Kris Licht said, “These results reflect sequential volume improvements and the strength of our Powerbrands. We returned to growth in Developed Markets against a challenging consumer landscape and continued to deliver outsized growth in Emerging Markets".
The company maintained its FY 2025 guidance, expecting Core Reckitt LFL net revenue growth above 4%, while Essential Home is projected to see a mid-single-digit decline in LFL net revenue.