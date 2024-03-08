Jaya Kishori has almost 11 million followers on Instagram; who is she?

Jaya Kishori is a motivational speaker and singer who creates content around the Bhagavad Gita and the Ramayana. She is often referred to as the ‘Mirabai’ of this generation. Kishori has almost 11 million followers on Instagram, where she posts largely motivational content and snippets. Her YouTube has around 3.2 million subscribers where she posts religious songs sung by her and motivational talks.

At the first-ever National Creators Awards that took place on March 8 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Jaya Kishori was presented with the ‘Best Creator Award for Social Change’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the National Creators Award to the winners and also engaged in short conversations with the creators. More than 1.5 lakh nominations came in and around 10 lakh votes were cast. There were a total of 200 nominees vying for the inaugural award.

Kishori explained her journey as ‘Kathakaar’ and how she is creating an interest among the youth by presenting the great insights of the epics of our culture. She also talked about the possibility of living a meaningful life while fulfilling one’s materialistic responsibilities.While receiving the award, Kishori stated, “I am a storyteller or Srimad Bhagavatam. I speak about Bhagavad Gita. The thought process is that connecting with God is the work of the elderly. This is a wrong thought process.”

PM Modi added to this. “People get scared that becoming spiritual means ‘jhola lekar chale jaana'.” To which Kishori added, “The biggest knowledge is Srimad Bhagavad Gita, and it is being recited to Arjun, who is on the verge of becoming the king. Lord Krishna has not said that leave the kingdom. He said, just fulfil your duties.”