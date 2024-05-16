            

      Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's wife Anita Goyal dies

      Anita Goyal, who was the executive vice president of Jet Airways, passed away after a battle with cancer.

      By  Storyboard18May 16, 2024 2:06 PM
      The erstwhile promoter of Jet Airways has been facing trial in an alleged Rs 538 crore money laundering case involving a loan fraud complaint by PSU lender Canara Bank, after being arrested by Enforcement Directorate in September 2023. His wife too was arrested two months later after the ED submitted its chargesheet in the case. (Image source: Moneycontrol Hindi)

      Anita Goyal, wife of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, passed away on May 16, 2024, due to cancer. Anita Goyal was the executive vice president of Jet Airways and in 2015 she took up the role of a non-executive vice president. Naresh Goyal was granted bail earlier in May by the Bombay High Court for two months on humanitarian grounds after he filed an application citing his wife’s ill-health.

      A single bench of Justice NJ Jamadar granted him interim bail upon payment of a surety of Rs 1 lakh and under the condition that he will stay within the jurisdiction of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court of Mumbai. "The applicant (Goyal) shall be released on interim bail for a period of two months. He shall abide by all conditions imposed," the bench said.

      The erstwhile promoter of Jet Airways has been facing trial in an alleged Rs 538 crore money laundering case involving a loan fraud complaint by PSU lender Canara Bank, after being arrested by Enforcement Directorate in September 2023. His wife too was arrested two months later after the ED submitted its chargesheet in the case.


      First Published on May 16, 2024 2:06 PM

