Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's wife Anita Goyal dies

Anita Goyal, wife of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, passed away on May 16, 2024, due to cancer. Anita Goyal was the executive vice president of Jet Airways and in 2015 she took up the role of a non-executive vice president. Naresh Goyal was granted bail earlier in May by the Bombay High Court for two months on humanitarian grounds after he filed an application citing his wife’s ill-health.

A single bench of Justice NJ Jamadar granted him interim bail upon payment of a surety of Rs 1 lakh and under the condition that he will stay within the jurisdiction of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court of Mumbai. "The applicant (Goyal) shall be released on interim bail for a period of two months. He shall abide by all conditions imposed," the bench said.