KidZania appoints Hasmukh M. Gorava as head - marketing

KidZania, an interactive educational entertainment center, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Hasmukh M. Gorava as the marketing head. In his new role, he will lead KidZania India's marketing strategies, leveraging his expertise in consumer marketing, brand promotions, and 360° media planning.

Rahul Dhamdhere, chief marketing officer, KidZania India, expressed confidence in Hasmukh's appointment, stating, "We are excited to welcome Hasmukh M. Gorava as the Marketing Head. His extensive experience and strategic approach will undoubtedly enhance our marketing initiatives. Hasmukh's commitment to driving brand visibility and consumer awareness resonates with KidZania's mission to provide enriching experiences for children."

Gorava remarked, "I am truly honored to be a part of KidZania, an esteemed organization that has consistently led the industry. I look forward to utilizing my expertise to contribute to KidZania's success, both in India and on the international stage."