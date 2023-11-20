comScore

KidZania appoints Hasmukh M. Gorava as head - marketing

Hasmukh M. Gorava will lead KidZania India's marketing strategies, leveraging his expertise in consumer marketing, brand promotions, and 360° media planning.

Nov 20, 2023
In addition to leading KidZania's marketing efforts, Hasmukh M. Gorava's responsibilities include building campaigns and communication strategies in interactive media and direct marketing programs.

KidZania, an interactive educational entertainment center, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Hasmukh M. Gorava as the marketing head. In his new role, he will lead KidZania India's marketing strategies, leveraging his expertise in consumer marketing, brand promotions, and 360° media planning.

Rahul Dhamdhere, chief marketing officer, KidZania India, expressed confidence in Hasmukh's appointment, stating, "We are excited to welcome Hasmukh M. Gorava as the Marketing Head. His extensive experience and strategic approach will undoubtedly enhance our marketing initiatives. Hasmukh's commitment to driving brand visibility and consumer awareness resonates with KidZania's mission to provide enriching experiences for children."

Gorava remarked, "I am truly honored to be a part of KidZania, an esteemed organization that has consistently led the industry. I look forward to utilizing my expertise to contribute to KidZania's success, both in India and on the international stage."

In addition to leading KidZania's marketing efforts, Gorava's responsibilities include building campaigns and communication strategies in interactive media and direct marketing programs. He will focus on increasing visitors' attendance, developing pricing strategies to maximize KidZania's profit, and monitoring trends to identify new offers and services.


First Published on Nov 20, 2023

