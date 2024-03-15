Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Jaideep Hansraj as group president - One Kotak

Kotak Mahindra Bank announced the appointment of Jaideep Hansraj as Group President - One Kotak. Hansraj will spearhead a cultural shift towards driving collaboration to unlock internal synergies across the bank and its subsidiaries.

Shripal Shah, currently president and COO at Kotak Securities will take over from Hansraj as the new managing director and chief executive officer for Kotak Securities, subject to receipt of necessary approvals. Hansraj will move into the new role on receipt of such approvals or April 1, 2024

Ashok Vaswani, managing director and chief executive officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “Jaideep’s appointment underlies the faith in and the importance of driving a One Kotak mindset in the way we think for our customers. With his rich experience amassed over three decades, through building and scaling various businesses of Kotak in a collaborative manner Jaideep is poised to lead this transformative journey for Kotak to identify and execute the opportunities available to us as a Group. I am also thrilled to welcome Shripal as the new leader for Kotak Securities, further highlighting the deep talent pool within the organisation.