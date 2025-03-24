            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • kunal-kamras-controversial-jabs-at-anand-mahindra-and-indian-biz-sparks-backlash-60028

Kunal Kamra's controversial jabs at Anand Mahindra and Indian biz sparks backlash

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has found himself in hot water after mocking industrialist Anand Mahindra and Indian businesses in his latest performance. His remarks, which have ignited a firestorm of criticism, were compounded by police action and vandalism at the venue.

By  Storyboard18Mar 24, 2025 3:32 PM
Kunal Kamra's controversial jabs at Anand Mahindra and Indian biz sparks backlash
Kunal Kamra mocked Anand Mahindra’s social media activity, poking fun at his habit of tweeting about everything from marine biology to thermodynamics but avoiding discussions about his company’s own shortcomings.

In a recent standup performance, comedian Kunal Kamra took a jibe at industrialist Anand Mahindra, brewing up controversy with his sharp humour.

A clip from the show, which is circulating on social media showcases Kamra mocking Mahindra's prolific social media presence and his remarks on AI.

"Anand Mahindra tweets about everything—thermodynamics, marine biology, radioactivity—except how to improve his own cars," Kamra joked.

He further poked fun at Mahindra's enthusiasm for AI, suggesting that people invite him to conferences sarcastically, but Mahindra takes them seriously.

Kamra also brought attention to Mahindra's response to a viral video of children playing on a double-decker bus during the Mumbai floods. Instead of addressing safety concerns, Mahindra posted the video on social media with the remark, "When life gives you lemons." Kamra referred to it as an example of misplaced optimism, mocking the industrialist's reaction.

The comedian didn't stop there, taking jabs at Indian businesses in general.

"Mahindra says we will create our own AI. You haven't even built something truly Indian yet, and now suddenly, you'll make everything?" Kamra quipped.

The performance has triggered a massive backlash online, especially on X (formerly Twitter). Supporters of Mahindra have expressed their disapproval, defending the industrialist's role in India's business landscape, while others accused Kamra of making unwarranted personal attacks.

However, this controversy is just one piece of the puzzle for Kamra.

The Mumbai Police have filed an FIR against him under charges of public mischief and defamation, stemming from another incident in the same performance where he allegedly mocked Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde.

The situation escalated further when a group of nearly 40 Shiv Sena workers reportedly vandalized the Habitat Studio in Mumbai’s Khar area, where Kamra’s show was filmed.

They also ransacked a hotel housing the venue, shouting slogans in support of Shinde. In response, the police registered cases against 19 Shiv Sena members and detained several individuals involved in the attack.

The comedian’s parody of a song from Dil To Pagal Hai, which was deemed controversial, has drawn sharp criticism from the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Leaders have labelled Kamra a "contract comedian" and suggested that he might soon be forced to leave the country.

As of now, Kamra has not publicly responded to the backlash.


Tags
First Published on Mar 24, 2025 3:32 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

GSMA board elects Gopal Vittal as new chair

GSMA board elects Gopal Vittal as new chair

Brand Makers

Volkswagen's $1.4 billion tax bill: Government warns of 'catastrophic consequences'

Volkswagen's $1.4 billion tax bill: Government warns of 'catastrophic consequences'

Brand Makers

Disney bets big on AI: CEO Bob Iger hails new tech as 'most powerful' ever seen

Disney bets big on AI: CEO Bob Iger hails new tech as 'most powerful' ever seen

Brand Makers

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon dismisses "purpose" as overused rhetoric

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon dismisses "purpose" as overused rhetoric

Brand Makers

Harsha Bhogle slams IndiGo following David Warner's Air India complaint

Harsha Bhogle slams IndiGo following David Warner's Air India complaint

Brand Makers

Bhavnish Lathia appointed as Chief Technology Officer at Kotak Mahindra Bank

Bhavnish Lathia appointed as Chief Technology Officer at Kotak Mahindra Bank

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements across Bajaj Auto, McCann Worldgroup, Raymond Limited, Google, Flipkart and more

CXO Moves: Exec movements across Bajaj Auto, McCann Worldgroup, Raymond Limited, Google, Flipkart and more