Kunal Kamra's controversial jabs at Anand Mahindra and Indian biz sparks backlash

In a recent standup performance, comedian Kunal Kamra took a jibe at industrialist Anand Mahindra, brewing up controversy with his sharp humour.

A clip from the show, which is circulating on social media showcases Kamra mocking Mahindra's prolific social media presence and his remarks on AI.

"Anand Mahindra tweets about everything—thermodynamics, marine biology, radioactivity—except how to improve his own cars," Kamra joked.

He further poked fun at Mahindra's enthusiasm for AI, suggesting that people invite him to conferences sarcastically, but Mahindra takes them seriously.

Kamra also brought attention to Mahindra's response to a viral video of children playing on a double-decker bus during the Mumbai floods. Instead of addressing safety concerns, Mahindra posted the video on social media with the remark, "When life gives you lemons." Kamra referred to it as an example of misplaced optimism, mocking the industrialist's reaction.

The comedian didn't stop there, taking jabs at Indian businesses in general.

"Mahindra says we will create our own AI. You haven't even built something truly Indian yet, and now suddenly, you'll make everything?" Kamra quipped.

The performance has triggered a massive backlash online, especially on X (formerly Twitter). Supporters of Mahindra have expressed their disapproval, defending the industrialist's role in India's business landscape, while others accused Kamra of making unwarranted personal attacks.

However, this controversy is just one piece of the puzzle for Kamra.

The Mumbai Police have filed an FIR against him under charges of public mischief and defamation, stemming from another incident in the same performance where he allegedly mocked Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde.

The situation escalated further when a group of nearly 40 Shiv Sena workers reportedly vandalized the Habitat Studio in Mumbai’s Khar area, where Kamra’s show was filmed.

They also ransacked a hotel housing the venue, shouting slogans in support of Shinde. In response, the police registered cases against 19 Shiv Sena members and detained several individuals involved in the attack.

The comedian’s parody of a song from Dil To Pagal Hai, which was deemed controversial, has drawn sharp criticism from the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Leaders have labelled Kamra a "contract comedian" and suggested that he might soon be forced to leave the country.