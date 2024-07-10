Licious' vice president - marketing Santosh Hegde moves on

In an exclusive interaction with Storyboard18 in 2023, Santosh Hegde also spoke about the industry size of the meat category, where he stated, "The meat market is expected to become $80-85 Bn by 2024 and is up for disruption by branded players, according to Red Seer. Licious dominates a huge chunk of this enormous pie. While the broader meat market has largely been unorganized, online is growing fast as players like us have successfully targeted consumer pain points associated with purchasing meat from local shops. We have effectively communicated superior quality and hygiene practices, which has boosted consumer confidence."