            

      Licious' vice president - marketing Santosh Hegde moves on

      Santosh Hegde began his career at Deloitte Consulting India, and went on to work across Marico and Hotstar.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 10, 2024 5:43 PM
      Santosh Hegde, who led Licious as vice president - marketing, has moved on from the company.

      He began his career at Deloitte Consulting India, and went on to work across Marico and Hotstar.

      Apart from Licious launching new product innovations followed by the brand indulging in celebrity endorsements, in an exclusive interaction with Storyboard18 in 2023, Hegde also spoke about the industry size of the meat category.

      He stated, "The meat market is expected to become $80-85 Bn by 2024 and is up for disruption by branded players, according to Red Seer. Licious dominates a huge chunk of this enormous pie. While the broader meat market has largely been unorganized, online is growing fast as players like us have successfully targeted consumer pain points associated with purchasing meat from local shops. We have effectively communicated superior quality and hygiene practices, which has boosted consumer confidence."


      First Published on Jul 10, 2024 5:43 PM

