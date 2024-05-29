            

      Licious's parent company Delightful Gourmet appoints Karishma Gupta as CFO

      Previously, Karishma Gupta was the vice president - finance at Jubilant FoodWorks.

      By  Storyboard18May 29, 2024 11:59 AM
      Licious's parent company Delightful Gourmet appoints Karishma Gupta as CFO
      Karishma Gupta began her career at Lodha & Co. and Chadha & Co., and went on to work across ITC Limited, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Sentiss Pharma and Diageo India. (Image source: Magzter)

      Delightful Gourmet, parent company of Licious, has named Karishma Gupta as chief financial officer. Previously, Gupta was the vice president - finance at Jubilant FoodWorks.

      In the next 24 months, as Licious is readying for an initial public offering, it is intensifying its talent acquisition endeavours, stated media reports. The company also plans to launch 500 Licious stores across 20 cities in the next five years. In her new role, as Licious enters into its pre-IPO phase, Gupta will establish governance frameworks, and foster sustainable growth and profitability.

      Gupta began her career at Lodha & Co. and Chadha & Co., and went on to work across ITC Limited, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Sentiss Pharma and Diageo India.

      At Jubilant FoodWorks, Gupta turned around financial performance of brands like Domino's, Dunkin, Hongs Kitchen, Popeyes in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. She drove PnL delivery and set unit economics right for emerging brands to deliver sustainable expandable growth. She was responsible for financial modelling and approvals for expansion in India (2k+ stores) for all brands. She drove efficiency in operations costs for all brands across the three markets.


      Tags
      First Published on May 29, 2024 11:44 AM

