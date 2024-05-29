Licious's parent company Delightful Gourmet appoints Karishma Gupta as CFO

Delightful Gourmet, parent company of Licious, has named Karishma Gupta as chief financial officer. Previously, Gupta was the vice president - finance at Jubilant FoodWorks.

In the next 24 months, as Licious is readying for an initial public offering, it is intensifying its talent acquisition endeavours, stated media reports. The company also plans to launch 500 Licious stores across 20 cities in the next five years. In her new role, as Licious enters into its pre-IPO phase, Gupta will establish governance frameworks, and foster sustainable growth and profitability.

Gupta began her career at Lodha & Co. and Chadha & Co., and went on to work across ITC Limited, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Sentiss Pharma and Diageo India.