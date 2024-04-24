LS Digital strengthens leadership team; Appoints Vishal Sharma as DVP - Media Buying and Trading

LS Digita has appointed Vishal Sharma as their new Deputy Vice President (DVP) of Media Buying and Trading. With experience of over 18 years across various industries, Sharma brings expertise in buying and trading as well as vendor management, digital marketing, strategy building for performance marketing, and branding planning. His expertise will be instrumental in enhancing the Media Buying division at LS Digital.

Prior to LS Digital, Sharma was part of GroupM India Private Limited for eight years, playing multiple roles in the media partnerships unit; from being Director Performance to Director Buying and Trading to Senior Investment Director.

Before GroupM, Sharma was at Netcore Solutions Pvt Ltd, where he introduced a new business division called “Affiliate Program”, which was a performance driven buying model between clients and service aggregators.

In these 18-years Sharma has managed and provided services to Aditya Birla Group, ICICI Lombard, Bajaj Finser, Booking.com, Hotstar, Gpay, P&G, Mercedes Benz, UTI MF, Tata Motors, Dell, and among many others in multiple genres.

Maanesh Vasudeo, Leadership Team at LS Digital, "At LS Digital, we recognize the ever-evolving landscape of media buying and the transformative impact it can have on businesses across industries. As we propel towards a landscape of digital marketing transformation (DMT), omnichannel presence and consistency, it is essential for us to continually integrate media and marketing practices to offer tailored solutions to our partners.” This being Vishal’s second stint at LS Digital, Maanesh further added, “Vishal in his earlier role at LS Digital was responsible for pre-sales, media planning and execution. In these years, I have seen Vishal grow as a professional and his strength in media buying will further help LS Digital’s ambitious global growth plans.”

Sharma shared, "I am thrilled to be back at LS Digital, known for pioneering strategies that encompass the entire consumer journey through the DMT framework. In today's dynamic media and branding landscape, it is crucial to meet the evolving expectations of the new-digital-native audience.” Commenting on specific requirements of the brands today, Vishal further said, “Understanding the client’s requirement which is not always about the best price but about the best buying metrics and right channel mix to drive best outcomes. I look forward to contributing to LS Digital's tradition of delivering impactful solutions tailored to modern brands and audiences."