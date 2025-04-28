HTech's co-founder Madhav Sheth to lead Nxtcell as founder and tech advisor

Madhav Sheth, who joined Alcatel India last year, will be leading Nxtcell as founder and tech advisor. NxtCell India holds the brand authorization for brand Alcatel for India and other international Markets.

Sheth mentioned, "I will be working closely with the Nxtcell team to spearhead technology transfer, foster patent-driven innovation, and ensure that local manufacturing aligns with India’s vision for tech self-reliance. We have successfully signed technology agreements, and our local manufacturing initiatives are poised to significantly boost India’s tech ecosystem and enhance exports."

He began his career as a data analyst at synopsis inc, and then joined Priory Business Group and Perfect Communications in a sales role. Then, he worked at Oppo and realme, where in realme, Sheth held the position of realme and president - realme International Business Group.

Sheth co-founded HTech in 2023 to reintroduce Honor smartphones in India following his departure from Realme. He said he would continue his role at HTech while simultaneously working with Nxtcell. Nxtcell India licenses the Alcatel brand from TCL Communication, which is owned by Nokia. Sheth told Moneycontrol his other venture, HTech, will not be involved in the Alcatel smartphone launch in India.