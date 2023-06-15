Madhav Sheth quits realme, likely to join another Chinese phone maker

Madhav Sheth, who served as the vice president - realme and president - realme international business group has moved on from his respective roles. His stint at realme lasted for more than five years. Media reports suggest that his move would likely be to Chinese electronics multinational company Huawei.

As he announced his departure via LinkedIn, the post read, “Goodbye can be disheartening, but the world is too small until we meet again. Farewell for now, but our paths may cross again soon, and that's something to look forward to building a better and bigger me.”

Sheth is armed with an experience of two decades and started his career at Synopsis Inc as data analyst. He moved to Priory Business Group as sales manager and from there, he moved to Perfect Communications as the sales director. He also served as the managing director and chief executive officer of Perfect Communications, and from there, he joined Oppo as the sales director.

He started his career at realme as the CEO in 2018.