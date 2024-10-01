MediBuddy appoints Nijil George as senior vice president and head of operations

In a strategic move to further strengthen its leadership team, MediBuddy, India's premier digital healthcare platform, has appointed Nijil George as Senior Vice President and Head of Operations.

With over 21 years of experience in operations leadership at industry giants like Amazon and Marico, George brings a wealth of expertise in scaling complex systems, ensuring process excellence, and executing strategic sourcing.

In his new role, George will lead key operational initiatives at MediBuddy, focusing on expanding the company's network, optimizing costs, enhancing customer experience, and fostering a culture of executional excellence. His contributions will be pivotal in driving MediBuddy's mission to make high-quality healthcare accessible to a billion people.

Satish Kannan, Co-founder and CEO of MediBuddy, emphasized the significance of George's appointment: "Nijil brings a unique blend of innovative thinking and operational discipline that is crucial for scaling our services. His ability to implement cutting-edge solutions while maintaining a relentless focus on efficiency will act as a catalyst for MediBuddy as we expand our reach. His vision and execution will be significant in shaping the future of healthcare delivery at MediBuddy."

Expressing his excitement for this new chapter, George said, "The challenge of delivering quality healthcare to a billion people is both immense and inspiring. My experience in scaling complex systems at global tech giants has shown me the transformative power of innovative operations. I look forward to applying these lessons to healthcare, creating agile, efficient systems that can adapt to the diverse needs of a billion-strong population. Our goal isn't just to improve healthcare access; it's to fundamentally redefine what quality healthcare means in the digital age."