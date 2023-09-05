India is going through a huge creative revolution: Diageo's Amitabh Pande

Amitabh Pande, chief consumer planning, strategy and digital officer at Diageo India talks to Storyboard18 about the future of India's creative industry and shares his message to Storyboard18 YoungGuns and YoungGuns all around the world.

Edited excerpts.

Are you bullish on India’s creative industry?

India and creativity go hand in hand. India has always been a super creative country, a country with high aspirations and limited resources. Necessity is the mother of creativity. India has always found creative solutions to all its problems. In the last couple of years, we are going through a phase of creative confidence in India which has never been seen before on a global stage. We see the Oscars, Bollywood bouncing back, South Indian cinema, OTT platforms. We are going through a huge creative revolution this time. The only way is upwards.

What is your message for Storyboard18 YoungGuns?

Leverage the tech revolution but don’t be a slave to it. I love the idea of AI but I am a big believer in HI, which is human intelligence. Also, be very consumer centric, think about who you are speaking to and immerse yourself in their shoes. There is nothing like a good consumer insight to build brands around. Let’s not lose that and get carried away by our own perceptions.

Use creativity for good towards inclusion and progressive marketing. Let’s build the brands, let’s create content in the direction of the world we want to build and leave behind for our children.

At Diageo, how are you bringing both AI and HI together?

In Diageo, we use the phrase creativity with precision, and that’s our mantra for bringing the two things together. The more creative I get, the more precise I get and vice-versa and that yin-yang of creativity and tech that needs to work. At Diageo, it’s an exciting time. We always pride ourselves to be brand builders – from McDowell’s, Signature to Royal Challenge to Johnny Walker, Smirnoff, we build beautiful brands through the power of creativity. Last couple of years’ tools made us build our brands in a sharper, targeted, progressive and inclusive way.