Priya Nair maps HUL’s future with consumer segmentation, brand upgrades, Q-commerce push

Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s (HUL) newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Priya Nair, has outlined a four-pillar strategy to drive volume-led profitable growth and build future-ready categories. She detailed the priorities during the company’s second-quarter earnings for FY26.
Nair said the first priority for HUL is sharper consumer segmentation, with the company identifying three distinct cohorts—Power Spenders (60–80 million consumers), Premiumisers, and Democratisers. These segments represent the top, middle, and value-driven consumer bases, respectively. HUL will refine brand positioning, channel strategy, pricing, and media choices to better target these clusters and unlock growth opportunities.
The second pillar focuses on elevating brand desirability by modernising core brands and scaling premium offerings. Nair noted that the company will refresh brand imagery to make them more contemporary and youthful, supported by both core renovations and premium innovations.
The third priority is future-proofing HUL’s commercial and marketing engine. The company plans to accelerate its presence across digital commerce—including quick commerce—and increase investments in these emerging channels. HUL will also continue strengthening general trade, with a sharper focus on specialist outlets such as chemists and cosmetic stores.
The fourth pillar involves reshaping the portfolio by investing disproportionately in high-potential demand spaces.
In Q2 FY26, HUL reported a 3.8% year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,694 crore, up from Rs 2,595 crore a year ago. On a standalone basis, profit rose 2.9% YoY to Rs 2,690 crore. Revenue from operations grew 2.1% YoY to Rs 16,034 crore.
Among business segments, Home Care led with Rs 5,664 crore in revenue, followed by Foods (Rs 3,869 crore), Beauty & Well-being (Rs 3,732 crore), and Personal Care (Rs 2,425 crore).
Total sales stood at Rs 16,061 crore, up 2% YoY. However, EBITDA declined to Rs 3,729 crore from Rs 3,793 crore in Q2 FY25, with margins contracting 90 bps YoY to 23.2%, reflecting pressure on operating profitability.