Info Edge reshuffles leadership across Naukri, iimjobs, NaukriGulf

Info Edge has approved an internal reorganisation within its recruitment vertical, effective November 3, 2025, as part of its ongoing restructuring efforts.
As part of the realignment, Jatin Thukral, Executive Vice President & Head – Data Science, has been re-designated as Chief Product Officer, Naukri, and Chief AI Scientist, Info Edge.
Thukral has nearly two decades of global experience in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Neural Networks and Business Strategy. A PhD from ETH Zurich and a CFA Charterholder, he previously held senior roles at BlackRock, Goldman Sachs and Flipkart.
At Info Edge, he has played a key role in shaping its AI strategy and building a strong data science organisation across Naukri, 99acres, Jeevansathi and Shiksha.
In his new role, he will continue to lead AI across Info Edge, while also overseeing product development for Naukri and the Naukri Expert Assist business.
Separately, Nimish Kulshrestha has been elevated to Chief Business Officer – iimjobs, hirist & NaukriGulf. Previously Executive Vice President – Product Development, Kulshrestha has over 14 years of product management experience. An alumnus of IIT Guwahati and IIM Ahmedabad, he has held leadership roles at Jio, Unicommerce and Snapdeal, and has been part of Naukri’s product leadership.
In his new mandate, he will steer business and growth strategy for iimjobs, hirist and NaukriGulf, working with existing leadership teams to boost product capabilities and accelerate growth.
In another leadership change, Shail Gaurav, Executive Vice President – Marketing, has been re-designated as Chief Business Officer – Naukri 360/FF & Head of B2C Marketing.
Gaurav brings over 19 years of experience across brand strategy, marketing communications and performance marketing. He has held senior roles at Amazon, Nestlé, PepsiCo and ITC, and currently leads the Minis and Naukri Expert Assist businesses, in addition to B2C marketing for Naukri.
In his expanded role, he will drive business and growth strategy for Naukri 360 and Naukri FF, while continuing to oversee Minis and B2C marketing.
All appointments will take effect from November 3, 2025.