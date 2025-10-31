Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s ‘Love Shot’ with Samsung and Hyundai Chiefs goes viral; Watch here

ADVERTISEMENT
A video of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sharing a “love shot” with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chairman Euisun Chung has gone viral on social media, capturing a rare moment of camaraderie among some of the world’s most powerful business leaders.
The footage, filmed outside a restaurant in Seoul’s Gangnam district, shows the trio engaging in a traditional Korean “love shot” — a drinking gesture where two people intertwine their arms while sipping from their glasses. Although commonly associated with couples, the gesture is also used among friends or colleagues to symbolise trust and closeness.
People who watch this video may not believe it. ????— Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) October 30, 2025
These characters are Jensen Huang, Lee Jae-yong, and Jeong Eui-sun.
Yes, they are the CEO of Nvidia, Samsung, and Hyundai, respectively. pic.twitter.com/kMNI0KUVT1
According to The Korea Herald, the three executives met for a casual meal at a popular restaurant chosen by Nvidia. Fans waiting outside the venue were reportedly surprised when the tech leaders emerged and even handed out gifts before departing.
The viral video has since circulated widely across Korean and international social media, with viewers intrigued by the light-hearted interaction between the heads of three major global corporations.
Speaking to The Korea Herald, Huang revealed that he was in South Korea ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, expressing enthusiasm about the country’s role in Nvidia’s business. He said he was looking forward to meeting the South Korean president during the summit and hinted at several forthcoming collaborations and announcements involving Korean partners.
The meeting underscored the growing ties between Nvidia and South Korea’s technology and automotive sectors. Both Samsung and Hyundai are key partners in areas such as semiconductors, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence — industries where Nvidia plays a central role.
The sight of the three leaders sharing a relaxed moment over drinks in Gangnam has resonated widely online.