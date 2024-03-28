News18 Network appoints Amitosh Pal to lead business in Eastern markets

News18 Network has announced the appointment of Amitosh Pal as Branch Head – Indian Languages (East) & Business Head – News18 Bangla, Odiya, Assam.

As part of his new role, Pal will lead effort to establish News18 Bangla as the preferred choice for advertisers and agencies along with leading sales efforts for News18 Assam and News18 Odia. He will also lead the monetisation initiative for News18 India for the east markets and scale revenue for News18 India from the region.

Pal is an experienced media sales professional with a career spanning 25 years, predominantly with ABP Network for the last 19 years. He led sales for ABP Ananda as part of his last stint and also held positions at Zee Network, Siti Cable Network, and Tata Infomedia in the past. He has diverse interests outside work, including academics, negotiation studies, and travelling. Pal will report to Munish Atrey, CRO, Indian Languages who will continue to report to Mitul Sangani, CEO – Indian Languages, News18 Network.