Nike appoints Nicole Hubbard Graham as its new CMO

Nicole Hubbard Graham is stepping into the shoes of Dirk-Jan van Hameren who had a run of over 30 years at Nike.

By  Storyboard18Nov 16, 2023 6:43 AM
Nicole Hubbard Graham began her career with Nike as director - North America women’s marketing.

Nike, an American athlete footwear and apparel corporation, has brought its former vice president - global categories and consumer direct brand marketing Nicole Hubbard Graham on board as their new chief marketing officer. Graham is stepping into the shoes of Dirk-Jan van Hameren who is retiring after over 30 years of stint.

Graham began her career with Nike as director - North America women’s marketing. In her last position as vice president, Graham led all global marketing teams. She oversaw creation and execution of Nike’s global category brands, digital, retail and editorial strategies. Following this, she ensured seamless integration into consumer facing campaigns across basketball, football, running, women’s, sportswear, training, skate, tennis and kids.

In 2021, she co-founded Adopt, a brand and creative agency that partners with athletes, start-ups and established companies, and builds brands by unleashing the power of sport, athletes and culture through strategy, creative and digital services.


First Published on Nov 16, 2023 6:43 AM

