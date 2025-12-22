Nikhil Kamath, Kishore Biyani appear in Ad inviting applications for The Foundery

An advertisement featuring Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and Future Group founder Kishore Biyani appeared in The Economic Times on Monday, drawing attention for bringing together two entrepreneurs from very different eras of Indian business.

The print ad, published under the The Foundery banner, carries the headline “Ready to be our co-founder?” and shows Kamath and Biyani standing on either side of an empty armchair, a visual metaphor inviting aspiring entrepreneurs to step into a co-founder’s role.

The Foundery is a three-month, fully residential entrepreneurship programme where selected co-founders live and work in Alibaug, collaborating to turn ideas into businesses. The programme is positioned as both an ecosystem and an immersive experience rather than a conventional accelerator. It is an initiative of the WTF x Think9 collaboration and is connected to Kamath’s podcast platform, “WTF is with Nikhil Kamath.”

A similar post on Instagram was also shared:

Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha, has in recent years expanded his public profile beyond broking into investing, content and long-form conversations on business and economics through his podcast. The inclusion of Biyani alongside him in the ad adds a contrasting entrepreneurial perspective rooted in India’s brick-and-mortar retail boom of the 1990s and 2000s.

Biyani, widely regarded as the “father of modern retail” in India, founded the Future Group, which once housed brands such as Big Bazaar and Pantaloon Retail. He had previously appeared as a guest on Kamath’s podcast, where the two discussed themes ranging from e-commerce disruption to brand-building and the future of Indian retail.

The advertisement includes a QR code directing readers to apply, along with a brief call-to-action announcing that applications are open. Its minimal copy and prominent use of personalities suggest an emphasis on symbolism and recognition rather than detailed programme information.

The pairing of Kamath and Biyani in a single print ad reflects a broader narrative around inter-generational entrepreneurship, blending startup-era thinking with lessons from India’s earlier consumption-led growth phase, a contrast that the campaign appears keen to highlight.

First Published on Dec 22, 2025 11:09 AM