Radio City parent Music Broadcast receives Rs 89.6 lakh GST demand

Music Broadcast Ltd, the parent company of Radio City, on Monday said it has received a tax demand order of Rs 89.63 lakh from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, for the financial year 2021–22.

According to the company’s regulatory filing, the demand has been raised under Section 73 of the IGST, CGST and SGST Acts, 2017, along with rules framed thereunder. The aggregate demand comprises CGST of Rs 9.35 lakh, IGST of Rs 70.93 lakh, and SGST of Rs 9.35 lakh.

Music Broadcast said the order was received from the tax authorities on December 19, 2025, at around 6:56 pm, ahead of the weekend, and was brought to the attention of the company’s compliance officer on December 22, after office operations resumed.

The company clarified that the demand does not have any material impact on its financials, operations or other activities.

“Based on a preliminary assessment and legal advice received, the company believes it has reasonable grounds and merit in the matter and a strong chance of success in the proposed appeal. Accordingly, it does not expect any material adverse financial impact at this stage,” the filing said.

First Published on Dec 22, 2025 11:58 AM