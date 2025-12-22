Elon Musk’s xAI hires Android engineers, outlines skills and hiring process

The role is open across multiple locations, including the UK, New York, Palo Alto and San Francisco.

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI has opened recruitment for Android engineers, outlining a hiring process that blends conventional applications with a more direct outreach approach, according to details shared by company engineers.

Candidates can apply through xAI’s official jobs portal or reach out directly on X to xAI engineer Attila Blenesi, who has publicly invited interested developers to send direct messages expressing interest in the role. The company has indicated that both routes are acceptable, though expectations for technical ability and experience remain high.

The role centres on building Android applications using modern development tools, with xAI seeking engineers proficient in Kotlin, Jetpack Compose and current Android development practices. The position emphasises user experience, with a focus on building clean, intuitive interfaces for large-scale, real-world applications used by a broad audience.

xAI has stated that the position is not limited to narrow responsibilities, with candidates expected to take ownership of projects, shift between tasks when required and make independent decisions. The role is open across multiple locations, including the UK, New York, Palo Alto and San Francisco.

The recruitment process begins with an application-stage question asking candidates to describe exceptional work they have previously completed, signalling xAI’s preference for engineers with demonstrable, high-impact experience. Shortlisted applicants then proceed to a brief phone screening, followed by two technical interviews. One round involves live coding using Jetpack Compose, while the other requires completing a practical task using starter code and an external API. The final stage consists of an informal meeting with the broader team.

The hiring drive reflects xAI’s continued expansion as Musk pushes to scale the company’s AI products and supporting mobile platforms, placing a premium on technical depth, product thinking and hands-on development expertise.

