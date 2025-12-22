CXO Moves: Exec movements across PepsiCo, Marico, Unilever, Amazon and more

Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (Representational image via Unsplash)

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Ram Krishnan

Previous: CEO, PepsiCo Beverages, US

Present: CEO, PepsiCo, North America

Ram Krishnan will become CEO, PepsiCo North America, effective December 28, 2025. He will take on an agenda accelerating the integration of Foods and Beverages operations, where it creates value and enables PepsiCo to better meet the needs of both consumers and customers.

Vikram Karwal

Previous: Senior director - marketing, Mondelez International

Present: Chief Marketing Officer, Marico

Vikram Karwal, who led Mondelez International as Senior Director – Marketing for the chocolate category, has been appointed by Marico as their Chief Marketing Officer. He has worked across ConAgra Foods, Kraftfoods International and Mondelez International.

Esi Eggleston Bracey & Leandro Barreto, Unilever

Unilever Chief Marketing and Growth Officer (CMGO) Esi Eggleston Bracey will leave the company in January 2026. Leandro Barreto, currently the Chief Marketing Officer for Unilever Beauty and Wellbeing, will expand his responsibilities to oversee the company’s broader enterprise marketing agenda, as per a report by ADWEEK.

Danish Khan

Previous: Business Head – Sony LIV and Studio NXT, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI)

After 10 years of dedicated service, Danish Khan, Business Head – Sony LIV and Studio NXT, will be transitioning from Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) to pursue new opportunities. Khan will continue to work with SPNI until the end of this financial year, March 31, to ensure continuity across the businesses.

Khan has spent over 20 years with SPNI across two stints. In his current stint, he joined SPNI 10 years ago as Business Head – Sony Entertainment Television (SET), and subsequently went on to lead Studio NXT and, most recently, Sony LIV since 2019.

Ravi Ranjan

Previous: Deputy Managing Editor, State Bank of India

Present: Managing Director, State Bank of India

State Bank of India has appointed Ravi Ranjan as its managing director. Following his appointment as managing director, Ranjan will be responsible for overseeing key portfolios including risk management, compliance and the Stressed Assets Resolution Group, according to the regulatory disclosure.

Ranjan has also held several senior leadership roles within the bank, including chief general manager of SBI’s Chennai Circle, which oversees operations across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Nitu Bhushan

Previous: CHRO, Pernod Ricard

Present: HR head, Nestlé India

Nestlé India has appointed Nitu Bhushan, former chief human resources officer at Pernod Ricard India, as its new Head- Human Resources. Bhushan will assume charge from March 2, 2026.

Bhushan has worked across Accenture, Asian Paints, HSBC, Mondelez International and Abbott.

Rohit Prasad

Previous: Artificial General Intelligence Chief, Amazon

Amazon’s artificial general intelligence (AGI) chief Rohit Prasad will leave the company at the end of the year. He has also worked at Raytheon BBN Technologies.

Atique Kazi

Present: CEO, Performics India

Publicis Groupe India has appointed Atique Kazi as Chief Executive Officer of Performics India, alongside a leadership elevation within Publicis Media, as the group strengthens its focus on performance-led digital and media capabilities in India.

Kazi will head Performics India, Publicis Groupe’s performance marketing agency, and will report to Lalatendu Das, CEO, Publicis Media South Asia.

He has worked across 3 Hutchinson Whampoa, JVC - Oasis Enterprises, The Times of India, The Economist, Xaxis and Yahoo.

Santosh Singh

Present: Chief Strategy & AI Officer, Greaves Cotton

Greaves Cotton Limited has appointed Santosh Singh as Chief Strategy and AI Officer, strengthening its leadership as the 165-year-old engineering firm sharpens its focus on future-ready growth across energy, mobility, and industrial solutions.

Singh will spearhead group strategy, transformation, AI-driven enterprise capability building, and business excellence, with a primary mandate to execute Greaves.NEXT, the company’s long-term roadmap for sustainable and scalable growth.

He will also drive expansion at Greaves Technologies Limited (GTL), develop an enterprise-wide AI and data strategy, and build partnerships with hyperscalers and leading global AI labs.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy

First Published on Dec 22, 2025 8:12 AM