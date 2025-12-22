Bengaluru Zomato delivery agent’s video on doorstep delivery struggles sparks online debates

A Bengaluru-based food delivery agent has triggered an online debate after highlighting the challenges of doorstep deliveries within large residential complexes, with opinions divided over job expectations and empathy for delivery workers.

The delivery agent, identified as Arjun Sethi, shared a video on Instagram documenting the distance he had to walk inside a gated villa community to complete an order after security personnel did not allow him to enter the premises with his vehicle. In the video, Sethi explained that he was required to walk several hundred metres from the entrance to the customer’s home and stated that when he requested the customer to meet halfway, the request was declined, with the customer insisting on doorstep delivery.

Sethi informed viewers that such situations are common in large residential societies where delivery vehicles are restricted, leaving agents with no option but to walk long distances carrying food orders. He said the experience was physically exhausting and expressed concern over what he described as a lack of courtesy from customers, noting that there was no acknowledgement of the effort involved or concern for his well-being.

He also highlighted that delivery platform policies often prioritise customer instructions, which, according to him, leaves agents with little flexibility to negotiate delivery terms even in challenging conditions. In the caption accompanying the post, Sethi urged people to be more respectful towards delivery workers and stated that food delivery jobs involve far more physical effort than is generally visible to customers.

The video quickly gained traction online and sparked mixed reactions. Some users stated that doorstep delivery forms a core part of a delivery agent’s role and argued that customers pay additional delivery and handling charges precisely for that convenience. Others countered that the discussion was not about contractual obligations but about basic empathy and humane treatment.

Several commenters attempted to strike a middle ground, acknowledging that while doorstep delivery may fall within the job scope, customers should remain mindful of situations where agents are forced to walk long distances under restrictive conditions. The debate has since highlighted broader concerns around working conditions in the gig economy and the balance between customer convenience and worker dignity.

