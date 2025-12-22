IndiGo, Air India hit as 97 flights cancelled and 200 delayed at Delhi airport amid dense fog

Srinagar Airport also reported weather-related disruptions, with four flights cancelled, including three services to and from Amritsar and Delhi, due to adverse conditions in those cities.

A total of 97 flights were cancelled and more than 200 were delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday due to low visibility caused by dense fog, officials informed, as per a report by PTI.

Airport authorities said that 48 arriving flights and 49 departures were cancelled during the day. Data from flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed that over 200 flights were delayed, with the average departure delay standing at around 23 minutes.

In a post on X at noon, Delhi International Airport Limited stated that airport operations were running smoothly despite weather-related disruptions. DIAL operates Indira Gandhi International Airport, the country’s largest aviation hub, which typically handles around 1,300 flights daily.

Flight operations across northern India have been affected for several consecutive days due to persistent dense fog. Earlier on Sunday, two scheduled commercial flights were cancelled at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, officials from the Airports Authority of India informed. These included Air India Express flight IX1284/IX1274 on the Delhi–Ayodhya–Delhi route and SpiceJet flight SG615/SG614 operating on the Mumbai–Ayodhya–Ahmedabad sector.

Officials said the cancellations were due to significantly reduced visibility, which led to the implementation of low-visibility operational procedures at the airport. Similar advisories have been issued repeatedly as fog continues to impact flight movements across the region.

The Airports Authority of India issued an advisory on Sunday warning that foggy conditions across parts of northern India were affecting visibility and could result in delays or changes in flight operations at select airports. Passengers were advised to check flight updates directly with airlines and to allow additional time for airport travel and completion of formalities.

AAI stated that passenger assistance teams had been deployed at affected airports to provide on-ground support, adding that passenger safety and convenience remained the authority’s highest priority. The regulator also shared airline customer support contact numbers to help travellers access real-time information on flight status.

IndiGo issued a separate travel advisory cautioning passengers about possible disruptions due to early-morning fog across Delhi and several parts of northern India. The airline stated that reduced visibility during early hours could impact operations, potentially leading to delays or schedule changes.

IndiGo informed that its operations teams would remain fully prepared through the night and would monitor weather conditions on a minute-by-minute basis to minimise inconvenience to passengers. The airline advised travellers to check the latest flight status through official channels and said affected passengers could rebook or seek refunds via its website.

Dense fog is a recurring winter phenomenon in northern India and frequently disrupts air, rail and road transport. On Saturday, 66 arrival and departure flights were cancelled at Delhi airport due to low visibility. The airport operator had also issued a passenger advisory stating that low-visibility procedures were in place, although flight operations were continuing normally.

