Startup founder says Gurugram homes are built for high-income buyers

A real estate entrepreneur’s comments on Gurugram’s housing market have triggered debate online, after he suggested that the city is effectively out of reach for households earning below ₹2.5–3 lakh a month.

In a LinkedIn post, Sameer Singhai, founder of real estate advisory startup SuperAcrez, argued that Gurugram was never built to cater to average-income homebuyers and continues to be driven by a narrow but financially powerful buyer base.

According to Singhai, a typical homebuyer in the city today is part of a dual-income household earning anywhere between ₹2.5 lakh and ₹5 lakh a month, with significant savings, often close to ₹1 crore, and the ability to service large home loans. In many cases, he said, additional financial support from family members plays a decisive role in closing property deals.

Even at an income level of ₹3 lakh a month, Singhai said homeownership can be financially stressful, while attempting to purchase property without prior savings or family backing is close to impossible. He stressed that Gurugram functions differently from most Indian cities, as pricing is shaped less by population growth and more by concentrated purchasing power.

Singhai noted that demand in Gurugram largely comes from senior corporate professionals, startup founders, CXOs, non-resident Indians and expatriates, groups that tend to have stable, high incomes. This, he said, explains why the city’s property market often remains resilient even during broader economic slowdowns.

He further argued that limited availability of land, combined with income concentration, prevents sharp price corrections in the city. As a result, resale properties remain liquid and buyer interest persists despite market uncertainty elsewhere.

Singhai concluded that Gurugram’s perceived lack of affordability is precisely what underpins its long-term property values. In his view, the city’s housing market is sustained not by mass demand, but by a smaller pool of buyers with significant financial capacity, a structure that continues to support high prices.

First Published on Dec 22, 2025 12:17 PM