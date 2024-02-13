Ogilvy India appoints B. Ramanathan as chief client officer

B. Ramanathan returns to Ogilvy India as chief client officer. With a career spanning nearly three decades, Ram brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of our industry.
Ram's journey with Ogilvy, started in 1995. He played pivotal roles in Chennai and Hyderabad offices to leading Mumbai office as the managing partner. His international stints in leadership roles in Indonesia and his significant contributions as the chief marketing officer of Ogilvy Asia and Global Brand Leader for Mondelez further showcase his global perspective and strategic prowess.
As chief client officer, Ram will lead strategic client relationships, contribute to brand stewardship, drive business growth, and spearhead the development of innovative offerings.