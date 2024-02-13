comScore

Brand Makers

Ogilvy India appoints B. Ramanathan as chief client officer

As chief client officer, Ram will lead strategic client relationships, contribute to brand stewardship, drive business growth, and spearhead the development of innovative offerings.

By  Storyboard18Feb 13, 2024 4:41 PM
Ogilvy India appoints B. Ramanathan as chief client officer
His international stints in leadership roles in Indonesia and his significant contributions as the chief marketing officer of Ogilvy Asia and Global Brand Leader for Mondelez further showcase his global perspective and strategic prowess. (Image source: Marketing in Asia)

B. Ramanathan returns to Ogilvy India as chief client officer. With a career spanning nearly three decades, Ram brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of our industry.

Ram's journey with Ogilvy, started in 1995. He played pivotal roles in Chennai and Hyderabad offices to leading Mumbai office as the managing partner. His international stints in leadership roles in Indonesia and his significant contributions as the chief marketing officer of Ogilvy Asia and Global Brand Leader for Mondelez further showcase his global perspective and strategic prowess.

As chief client officer, Ram will lead strategic client relationships, contribute to brand stewardship, drive business growth, and spearhead the development of innovative offerings.


Tags
First Published on Feb 13, 2024 4:41 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Meta's Priya Rege Jaggi moves on; joins McDonald's as associate director of marketing

Meta's Priya Rege Jaggi moves on; joins McDonald's as associate director of marketing

Brand Makers

Adani Wilmar appoints Jignesh Shah as new Head – Media and Digital Marketing

Adani Wilmar appoints Jignesh Shah as new Head – Media and Digital Marketing

Brand Makers

Polycab India's chief marketing officer Nilesh Malani moves on

Polycab India's chief marketing officer Nilesh Malani moves on

Brand Makers

Allied Blenders and Distillers appoints Jayathirtha Mukund as head - investor relations and chief risk officer

Allied Blenders and Distillers appoints Jayathirtha Mukund as head - investor relations and chief risk officer

Brand Makers

Rahul Kothari opens up on Razorpay’s vision as fintech hits $100 billion

Rahul Kothari opens up on Razorpay’s vision as fintech hits $100 billion

Brand Makers

Apple's longest-serving designer leaving the company

Apple's longest-serving designer leaving the company

Brand Makers

Genpact elevates Vidya Rao as chief technology and transformation officer

Genpact elevates Vidya Rao as chief technology and transformation officer
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!