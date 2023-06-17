Ogilvy introduces AI Accountability Act

Ogilvy has launched a new initiative calling for policy change by asking advertising and PR agencies and social media platforms to mandate disclosure around the use of AI generated Influencers. This initiative, dubbed the AI Accountability Act, would require brands to clearly disclose and publicly declare the use of any AI-generated Influencer content.

As part of Ogilvy’s 'inclusive Influence’ commitment, this global call to action addresses the rising use of artificial/virtual Influencers by brands and is intended to maintain Influencer authenticity and consumer transparency when used across social media.

“The ability of AI to create and learn at speed has already transformed the way we produce personalized content online. But AI must be centred around empathy and transparency. That’s where you create honest interactions with consumers and can drive real impact at the intersection of new digital capabilities,” said Julianna Richter, Global CEO of Ogilvy PR.

Ogilvy is the first agency to champion this level of transparency in the increasingly AI-powered Influencer landscape, fostering a culture of trust and meaningful engagement in the space.

Ogilvy’s commitment will be driven through the following initiatives:

Full disclosure on all AI-powered Influencer campaigns, ensuring transparency with hashtag declaration #poweredbyAI.

Implementation of a new watermark on AI-generated content providing clear visual identification and maintaining accountability in disclosing when used as part of Influencer campaigns.

Ogilvy wants to drive policy change and enable social media platforms to empower marketers to disclose their collaborations with AI-generated content; similar to the ‘paid partnership’ tag currently being used across the industry. The call to action extends to brands and agencies alike, encouraging the industry to commit to full transparency when using AI influencers.

“The AI market is valued at $4.6 billion and projected to grow by 26% by 2025, in large part because of the growing increase using AI in Influence. As leaders in this industry, we have the responsibility to be ethical and transparent as we populate this new frontier,” said Rahul Titus, Ogilvy’s global head of influence. “The technological advances using AI are exciting for the Influencer marketing landscape but runs the risk of compromising authenticity if we don’t declare the difference between what’s real and what’s not.”

Last year India's Advertising Standards Council made history as the first national watchdog to mandate clear disclosure rules for AI-generated Influencer content. Meta has also acknowledged the need for ethical guidelines, while TikTok has revamped its community guidelines to require visible markings on realistic virtual Influencers in some markets. These policies highlight the industry's commitment to responsible marketing practices in the AI Influencer landscape, but Ogilvy asserts there is more to be done. By striking the right balance between innovation and accountability, the agency aims to create a future where AI influence not only coexists with authentic human experiences but empowers them. The launch of the AI Accountability Act is also timely as Ogilvy has created the AI-Generated Influencer Centre of Excellence in Vietnam, delivering end-to-end consultancy, Virtual Influencer creation, and AI-powered storytelling for brands globally.