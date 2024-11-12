OnePlay onboards Akshat Rathee as strategic investor and advisor

OnePlay has brought on Akshat Rathee, co-founder of NODWIN Gaming, as a strategic investor and advisory board member. Rathee's entry brings substantial industry experience and expertise as OnePlay pushes for a stronger foothold in cloud gaming amid rising demand.

With over 20 years in the gaming and esports sector, Rathee has expanded NODWIN Gaming into Asia's largest esports company, building an international footprint across the Middle East and Europe. As a seasoned entrepreneur and the Managing Director and Co-founder of NODWIN Gaming, Akshat Rathee brings a powerful combination of industry knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit to OnePlay. Throughout his career, he has founded over 20 companies across diverse fields such as consulting, clean energy, sports tech, and gaming, showcasing his broad and adaptable business expertise.

At OnePlay, his insights are expected to be instrumental in guiding the company's market expansion efforts in India and APAC. Rathee's addition aligns with OnePlay's broader growth strategy, which includes recent technology collaborations aimed at enhancing gameplay experiences for its user base.

OnePlay recently partnered with Velosting, an Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider, to improve its data center infrastructure across India and APAC, ensuring faster response times and smoother gameplay. This infrastructure upgrade is crucial as OnePlay intensifies its competition with other players in the Indian cloud gaming market.

Harshit Jain, Co-Founder and CEO of OnePlay, stated that Rathee’s involvement will accelerate the platform’s journey in cloud gaming. “It’s a pleasure to welcome Akshat Rathee to the OnePlay team. His extensive experience with NODWIN Gaming will be instrumental as we embark on our journey in the cloud gaming space. We believe that Akshat's insights and strategic vision will be pivotal in driving innovation and shaping the future of gaming at OnePlay, as we strive to create unparalleled experiences for gamers in India and beyond,” Jain said.