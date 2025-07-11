            
Gautam Adani calls for action on India's spinal epidemic with Rs 60,000 crore healthcare plan

In a collaboration with the US-based Mayo Clinic, Adani Group will be building Adani Healthcare Temples--a 1,000-bed integrated hospital in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

By  Storyboard18Jul 11, 2025 4:40 PM
Adani Group will be building Adani Healthcare Temples--a 1,000-bed integrated hospital in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. (Image via Moneycontrol)

Billionaire Gautam Adani has reportedly announced the investment of Rs 60,000 crore to overhaul healthcare infrastructure.

According to a report by Business Standard, the business tycoon has laid out a roadmap to improve healthcare, backed by technology and empathy.

In a collaboration with the US-based Mayo Clinic, Adani Group will be building Adani Healthcare Temples--a 1,000-bed integrated hospital in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Leveraging the Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, the billionaire will merge clinical care, academic training, and research.

According to the BS report, Adani said that India is witnessing a "spinal epidemic" and added, "We cannot rise if our people cannot stand.”

The Adani Group chairman urged medical professionals to join in building spinal diagnostics that use AI, mobile rural operating theatres, or next-gen surgical centres.

In February this year, Adani announced the launch of Adani Health City (AHC), integrated health campuses in partnership with the Mayo Clinic.

"We are on a mission to bring cutting-edge medical innovation across India. This is just the beginning for a healthier, stronger India - one campus at a time!" he mentioned in one of the old social media posts.

The family donated a Rs 6,000 crore-plus amount to build campuses in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Later, the conglomerate will expand healthcare facilities in other cities and towns across India.

The Adani Health Cities will comprise 1,000-bed multi-super-specialty hospitals, medical colleges with an annual intake of 150 undergraduates, over 80 residents, and more than 40 fellows.


First Published on Jul 11, 2025 4:40 PM

