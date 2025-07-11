Analysts bet on continuity and consumer focus with Priya Nair at HUL

ADVERTISEMENT
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has appointed Priya Nair as its next CEO and MD, marking the first time a woman will lead the 92-year-old FMCG major. Nair, currently President of Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever, will take over from Rohit Jawa on August 1, 2025. Jawa will step down after a brief tenure to pursue new professional opportunities.
The announcement has already sparked optimism in the market, with HUL shares rising 2.3% in early trade to Rs 2,463.8, reflecting investor confidence in Nair’s leadership.
Nair’s elevation is seen not just as a milestone for gender diversity in Indian corporate leadership, but also as a strategic turning point for HUL, which has underperformed peers in recent years amid rising competition and changing consumer preferences.
As per a report by Moneycontrol, analysts believe her deep institutional knowledge, track record of category transformation and focus on premiumisation and innovation position her to lead HUL through a much-needed growth revival.
Brokerage firms have been quick to note the strategic implications of her appointment. Moneycontrol reported that Japan-based Nomura recalled Nair’s leadership in the Home Care segment (2014–2020), where EBIT margins expanded 570 basis points. She also played a pivotal role in pivoting 26% of HUL’s portfolio toward premium demand spaces by 2022, up from 20% in 2020.
In FY24 and FY25, HUL's revenue and earnings growth slowed to a modest 2–3%.
According to Moneycontrol, several analysts including Citi Research, drew parallels with past leadership transitions at companies like Godrej Consumer and Colgate-Palmolive India, which saw significant business turnarounds following management changes. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs expects a volume recovery to play out across FY26, while Morgan Stanley and Investec noted that Jawa’s early exit was unexpected but softened by Nair’s credibility and proven execution.