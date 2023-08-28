Over a third of urban Indians are aware that Deepika Padukone owns a beauty brand

Latest data from YouGov shows that celebrity beauty brands are popular among people and more than three in five urban Indian consumers (62 percent) say they have ever tried a beauty brand (skin, hair, nail, or makeup) owned by a celebrity. Among the various generations, millennials were most likely to say they have ever tried celebrity beauty brands (69 percent).

When it comes to trust, slightly over a fifth of urban Indians (22 percent) said they trust celebrities with beauty brand endorsements, while a slightly higher percentage (28 percent) trust them with advocacy of beauty brands owned by them. However, a large proportion (45 percent) does not trust them with any kind of beauty endorsements- for self-owned or other brands.

The data shows that consumers seem divided on their opinion of a celebrity’s influence on their purchase decision. A third say they are more likely to buy from a beauty brand endorsed by a celebrity (32 percent), and another third disagree with this view (33 percent). But when a brand is owned by a celebrity, they are more likely than unlikely to buy it.

Interestingly, when it comes to comparison with influencers, consumers are more likely to say they trust influencers over celebrities for product recommendations (38 percent vs 27 percent). However, when the comparison is with Hollywood celebrities, urban Indians are more likely to trust Indian celebrities.

Among those who have tried celebrity-owned beauty brands, 27 percent claim they have had a bad experience but 45 percent have not.

The high price of products was the biggest reason for a sour experience with celeb brands (68 percent), followed by poor quality products (38 percent) and misleading information or false claims (28 percent). When it comes to awareness of celebrities that own beauty brands, Deepika Padukone leads the table, with over a third of urban Indians (34 percent) saying they are aware of her owning a beauty brand.

Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra follow in second (at 32 percent) and third (30 percent).

On the trust barometer, Katrina Kaif comes on top, with almost a quarter saying they trust her (23 percent). Deepika Padukone is a close second (at 22 percent). One in five trust Hritik Roshan (20 percent), and just as many (19 percent) claim they trust Priyanka Chopra.

Among those who have tried celebrity-owned beauty brands, 27 percent claim they have had a bad experience but 45 percent have not.

It is interesting to see Hritik Roshan score high on awareness and trust in an industry dominated by women. Even though Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma do not own any beauty brands, people associate them with this category and a sizeable proportion trusts them with recommendations, a great advantage should they want to start their own line.