Parting ways with Mondelez was painful: Madison's Vikram Sakhuja

The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) recognized Vikram Sakhuja with a Life Time Achievement Award. Sakhuja spoke with Storyboard18 about his contribution to the industry and his role as the Chairman of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) technical committee.

Reflecting on his journey, Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH shared, “It’s been an incredible ride. The advertising and marketing industry has undergone a monumental transformation over the years. When I started, television was the 'new kid on the block,' and we were shifting from print and radio to TV advertising. Then came integrated marketing communications, followed by the digital revolution. Now, with AI reshaping everything, the language and approach to marketing have fundamentally evolved.”

He added, “For me, this isn’t the end—far from it. I feel like a kid in a toy store, eager to discover what’s next, to understand it, and to find ways to create value. The game has changed so much, and I believe there’s still so much to learn and contribute.”

When asked about retirement, Sakhuja said with a smile, “Not at all! If they try to kick me out, I’ll go kicking and screaming. Jokes aside, I’m not retiring anytime soon. Many industry leaders who’ve received lifetime achievement awards remain active for years. To me, these awards are more like a comma than a period.”

When asked how his boss Sam Balsara reacted to the announcement of him receiving AAAI's life time achievement award, Sakhuja said, "Sam called me to congratulate and told me to not worry. He said, they gave me (Sam Balsara) the Life time achievement award 10 years back and I am still there in the industry working."

On his contributions to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Sakhuja noted, “BARC has done an outstanding job. I’ve been involved with them since the very beginning. Back in 2009-10, I chaired the technical committee that laid the groundwork for its formation. My priority has always been ensuring robust data collection because, as the saying goes, ‘garbage in, garbage out.’”

He continued, “I also like to ask the tough questions, challenge the norms, and push for improvements. My contributions have focused on building a strong foundation and fostering meaningful discussions. That said, the credit goes to the incredibly talented teams at BARC.”

Discussing unified measurement, Sakhuja remarked, “Unified measurement is critical, and BARC has the potential to spearhead this transformation. With 200,000 respondents polled weekly and data from 15,000 homes capturing digital and mobile insights, we’re well-positioned to develop a cross-media measurement system.”

He elaborated, “Progress has been slow because stakeholders are hesitant to disrupt the status quo. But I believe procrastinating is far riskier than taking bold steps and learning from mistakes. Unified measurement reflects how consumers engage with media today—seamlessly moving between TV, connected devices, and mobile screens. The industry must adapt to stay relevant.”

On the resistance from stakeholders, Sakhuja commented, “OTT players, like everyone else, are cautious about change because it can shake up the status quo. But I believe they’ll ultimately benefit from unified measurement. It’s about better understanding the consumer’s journey across platforms.”

With over 40 years of industry experience, we asked Sakhuja about the challenges of losing a brand. He shared, “Losing Mondelēz was especially hard. Madison did some of its best work for them, and we had a fantastic, collaborative relationship. Unfortunately, it came down to a regional alignment decision, not the quality of our work. Abbott Nutrition was another tough loss for similar reasons.”

On the flip side, Sakhuja spoke about rewarding partnerships: “Long-standing relationships with brands like Marico, Asian Paints, TVS, Titan, and Raymonds have been incredibly gratifying. For instance, we’ve worked with Marico for over 22 years. These enduring relationships are priceless and reflect the trust and synergy we’ve built with our clients.”