Pass or fail? Budget reactions from Haier, Agoda and Kalyan Jewellers

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her sixth consecutive budget, matching the record set by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, just ahead of the Parliamentary elections. Find out what the leaders of Haier, Agoda and Kalyan Jewellers had to say.

Krishna Rathi, Country Director India, Sri Lanka, and Maldives Agoda said, "2023 has been a year of remarkable growth for the Indian travel sector. As a digital travel platform, Agoda is committed to hassle-free and affordable travel experiences; domestically, for Indians traveling internationally, and for tourist visiting India from abroad. Agoda believes in the benefits of a cooperative approach between the travel industry and government bodies at both the state and Union levels. This will help effectively cater to the current travel dynamics. Agoda is enthusiastic about the future of India's travel sector and its potential for growth. We will play our part in helping India's travel sector thrive and are excited about the focus on the recommendations of the G20 working group on Tourism, public-private partnerships for innovation and impact, and the focus on connectivity in this budgetary update."

T S Kalyanaraman, Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, “We welcome the interim budget announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman, and commend the Government of India’s consistent efforts in ensuring inclusive growth as well as recognizing the pivotal role of women in economic transformation, through a diverse array of initiatives. The country’s phenomenal growth trajectory and economic prowess in the past decade, has been nothing short of extraordinary, particularly the surge in FDI, which witnessed two-fold increase over the past two decades. As we celebrate the golden era, we would like to applaud PM Modi’s commitment and vision for fostering a thriving economic landscape. The ‘First Develop India’ (FDI) initiative, geared towards encouraging foreign partnerships, exemplifies a collaborative spirit towards economic progress. Furthermore, we believe the PM Vishwakarma Yojana is playing a critical role in empowering the India’s artisan community. With benefits extending across 18 trades, it symbolizes the Government of India’s holistic approach towards preserving traditional craftsmanship and contributing significantly to the nation's economic fabric.”

NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India said, ""Haier India applauds the visionary approach of the interim FY25 budget announced by the Honourable Finance Minister today, particularly its focus on technology and innovation. These align perfectly with our commitment to advancing technology and delivering high-quality appliances. The new housing scheme for the middle class and initiatives to help slum dwellers as well as those living on rent is a welcomed move along with the 2 crore additional houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna - Gramin in 5 years. The emphasis on upskilling the youth and creating a conducive ecosystem for business expansion is truly commendable and we are optimistic that this move will aid the industry’s overall growth. Moreover, the heightened focus on manufacturing and infrastructure is anticipated to have a favourable effect on our developmental trajectory.