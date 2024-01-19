PepsiCo India makes Jagrut Kotecha the company's new CEO; Ahmed ElSheikh moves to global role

PepsiCo India today announced a pivotal leadership transition in its executive team. After almost seven years at the helm, Ahmed El Sheikh currently CEO for PepsiCo India will move on from his current role to assume new responsibilities within PepsiCo as the CEO for the Middle East Business Unit as of March 2024. Jagrut Kotecha currently Chief Commercial Officer for PepsiCo in Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA) will assume the role of CEO for PepsiCo India in his place. This leadership change was communicated to the India office employees yesterday as part of a series of leadership changes across AMESA.

In 2023, PepsiCo India continued to deliver robust financial results accelerating its transformation journey. The company stated, "This achievement underscores the company's deep understanding of the Indian market, its innovative approach to product development, and efficient distribution strategies. PepsiCo India's success is a testament to its adaptability in meeting the diverse preferences of Indian consumers and its commitment to sustainable and digitalized business practices, as well as deep engagement across communities where it operates. Efforts over the past few years have consolidated its position in the league tables of the Indian food and beverage industry. "

Eugene Willemsen, Chief Executive Officer – Africa, Middle East & South Asia, PepsiCo said, “India remains a pivotal market for PepsiCo, playing a crucial role in our global strategy. Over the last six years, Ahmed has been instrumental in transforming our business, driving innovation, and steering the team through challenging landscapes. His leadership saw the introduction of pioneering products and various community focused initiatives, and I look forward to continuing to work with him in his new capacity. I am equally excited to welcome Jagrut to the India executive team and am certain that we will continue to scale new zeniths of success under his leadership with our Indian consumers.”

Ahmed ElSheikh, CEO, PepsiCo India said, "Leading the team in India has been a journey filled with unique insights and vibrant experiences. The diversity and cultural richness of India have not only added to the business's success but also enriched my personal growth. The resilience and creativity of the Indian team are unparalleled, and I have no doubt that they will continue to excel under Jagrut’s leadership. I leave with a heart full of gratitude and a treasure trove of memories that will continue to inspire me in my future endeavors.”

Jagrut Kotecha, current Chief Commercial Officer for PepsiCo in AMESA and incoming CEO for PepsiCo India, said, "Having been part of the PepsiCo family for the past 30 years, I have witnessed firsthand the unwavering commitment of PepsiCo India to excellence and innovation. This commitment has not only propelled our growth in the Indian market but also reinforced our position as a leader in the industry. Ahmed leaves an indelible mark on our India operations and his legacy of success sets a high benchmark for us all. As I take on this new responsibility, I am excited to drive forward our mission, ensuring continued success and growth in the Indian market.”