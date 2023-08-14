Poonawalla Fincorp appoints Kumar Gaurav as CMO

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (PFL), a non-deposit taking systemically important NBFC, focusing on consumer and MSME finance, today announces the appointment of Kumar Gaurav as chief marketing officer.

In his new role, Gaurav will lead the marketing, brand, corporate communications, public relations, digital marketing and will be responsible for developing brand campaigns to enhance company’s brand presence and reputation in a manner that drives consistent business growth.

Abhay Bhutada, managing director, Poonawalla Fincorp said, “We are thrilled to welcome Kumar to Poonawalla Fincorp as we continue to strengthen our leadership team. Kumar’s expertise in storytelling, analysing market trends and identifying growth opportunities will help the brand build as we continue to navigate the ever-changing media landscape. We are confident that Kumar will play an instrumental role in continued success and growth of Poonawalla Fincorp.”

Commenting on his appointment, Gaurav said, “I am truly honoured to be a part of this prestigious organisation and work with this team of exceptional professionals. I look forward to leveraging my expertise and diverse skill set to further drive the growth and brand reputation and committed to deliver exceptional results for all our stakeholders.”