Aaj Tak appoints Gaurav Verma as Chief Operating Officer

The Board of Directors at TV Today Network has approved the appointment and elevation of Gaurav Verma as Chief Operating Officer — Aaj Tak, effective May 16, 2025. As part of this elevation, he has also been designated as one of the Senior Management Personnel of the company.
Verma brings over 25 years of leadership experience across India’s top media organizations. He currently serves as COO at Lallantop, also a part of the TV Today Network. Prior to this, he held prominent roles such as Chief Revenue Officer at Times Network and Zee Media, where he significantly enhanced market presence and built high-performing commercial teams.
His previous stint at TV Today saw him leading revenue strategy for flagship brands Aaj Tak and Tez as Vice President – Sales. He has also worked in leadership roles at CNBC TV18, India Today and Business Standard.
A graduate in commerce from Delhi University, Verma holds a Diploma in Sales & Marketing from NIS and has completed an Executive Excellence Program at ISB.