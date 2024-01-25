Publicis Groupe's Performics India elevates Gautam Surath as chief operating officer

Performics India, part of Publicis Groupe India has announced the elevation of Gautam Surath as its chief operating officer (COO), effective from January 1, 2024. In his new position, Surath will provide strategic direction and oversight to all domestic large client portfolio, spanning across BFSI, CPG, telco, travel & hospitality, gaming and new-age startup industry verticals.

In addition, he will integrate Performics’s expertise on digital media, eCommerce and SEO with new-age beyond media capabilities such as martech, data, AI and performance creatives to help clients maximise value from their digital investments. In this new role, Surath will report to Lalatendu Das, chief executive officer of Performics India.

Surath has been working across, China, Southeast Asia and India. He has served clients across media, ecommerce, data, analytics and technology. Prior to the current role, Surath led BFSI and CPG verticals for Performics India as its Managing Partner.

Das said, “I am extremely pleased to have Gautam as our chief operating officer at Performics India. Gautam brings rich digital experience at the intersection of digital Branding, eCommerce and Performance media. Our clients are looking for full-stack digital solutions, including rich media, SEO, digital creatives, data and AI, to drive specific outcomes.

Leveraging his holistic understanding on media, data, analytics and eCommerce, Gautam will provide consultative support to our clients in their growth journey. Further, as Chief Operating Officer, Gautam is poised to contribute significantly to Performics India's continued success and growth trajectory. On behalf of the entire team at Performics India, I congratulate Gautam on this well-deserved promotion and look forward to our continued collaboration.”