PVR INOX's CFO Nitin Sood moves on

Nitin Sood, who led PVR INOX as chief financial officer, has moved on from the company. His last working day is on July 31.

He stated, "After an incredible journey of 22 years at PVR INOX, I have decided to move on. Working at PVR INOX has been a truly rewarding and fulfilling experience and I have had the privilege to work with some incredible colleagues, collaborating on various challenging projects and witnessing the growth and success of the company first-hand over the last several years."

He added, "It has been an honor to lead such a dynamic and innovative team, and I am immensely grateful for the experiences, challenges, and successes we've shared over the years."

As the CFO, Sood's key roles included business support to the CEO, various corporate finance initiatives including raising capital from banks and institutional investors, managing banking relationships, investor relations, leading M&A opportunities, financial control, accounting and compliance etc. for various group companies. He also led a team of over 60 finance and accounting professionals across the country.