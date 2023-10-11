RPG Group appoints Anant Goenka as vice chairman

RPG Group, a business conglomerates, announced the appointment of Anant Goenka to the position of vice chairman of the diversified group.

In addition to his new role, Goenka will continue to serve as the vice chairman of CEAT and Zensar Technologies. This move strengthens the leadership at the group headed by Harsh Goenka.

Goenka, chairman of RPG Group said, "Anant's extensive experience, driving CEAT towards performance excellence over the past decade, will play a pivotal role in shaping the next wave of growth for the RPG Group. This era is defined by rapidly evolving technology and I believe Anant has the requisite skills and business instincts to herald change and make a difference in the way we adapt to technologies, markets and consumers.”

Prior to being the vice chairman of CEAT and Zensar technologies, Anant led CEAT as managing director and chief executive officer.

A graduate from the Wharton School and an MBA from Kellogg School of Management, Anant began his career in Unilever and RPG group company KEC International before joining CEAT. Anant's achievements have earned him recognition as “India's Under 40 Business Leader” by CEO Forum in 2020, “GQ: 50 Most Influential Young Indians” in 2018, and "Next Generation Business Leader of the Year" by Forbes in 2017. He was also named among "India's 40 under 40 Business Leaders" by the Economic Times-Spencer Stuart. He has also served as the chairman of the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA).