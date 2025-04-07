Satya Nadella on Microsoft's 50 years: "Intelligence has been commoditized when CEOs can start vibe coding"

As Microsoft celebrates its 50th anniversary, Satya Nadella, the company's chairman and CEO, took a moment to reflect on the tech giant's remarkable journey—from its humble beginnings to its leading role in shaping the future of Artificial intelligence.

Speaking at the anniversary event, Nadella emphasized that while Microsoft's legacy is a source of pride, it is the company's future that excites him the most.

"It's so wonderful to be here with all of you celebrating 50 years of Microsoft," Nadella said, addressing a packed room. "But for me, this journey truly begins with Bill [Gates] and Steve [Ballmer], who are both with us here today. I want to say a very big thank you to the two of you, and to Paul [Allen], and what you've meant to me personally and to this company. Your vision, leadership, and passion have built Microsoft into the transformative force it is today."

Nadella acknowledged that Microsoft's journey started with a simple yet powerful idea: to empower people to create technology that would, in turn, allow others to innovate.

The company's first product, the Basic interpreter for the Altair, launched an entirely new sector—the personal computer revolution.

However, Nadella highlighted that while the company's 50-year legacy is impressive, the next 50 years are even more significant. "Our future will not defined by what we have built, but by what we empower others to build. Relevance, not longevity, will define us in the years to come," he stated.

A key part of that future, according to Nadella, lies in the ongoing wave of AI innovation. He stressed Microsoft's role in democratizing AI, similar to its early efforts in making personal computer accessible. With tools like GitHub, which boasts over 150 million developers worldwide, Microsoft is leading a global movement to equip individuals with the technology to create and innovate.

Nadella also unveiled the latest innovation: Agent Mode for Visual Studio Code. "Intelligence has been commoditized when CEOs can start vibe coding. But in all seriousness, this is not just a cool party trick, It’s transformational. It’s empowering. It’s unleashing human ambition."

The new Agent Mode, which is rolling out to all Visual Studio Code users, includes autonomous AI agents that act as peer programmers, anticipating needs and helping users think more creatively. This feature is just one part of a broader initiative that includes launching Code Review Agents and supporting developers in building their own agents through the Azure AI Foundry—a platform that Nadella likened to an “agent factory.”

He continued to explain, “We’re building tools for every step in the process—evals, fine-tuning, observability, and feedback. We’re creating a new framework for multi-agent systems and focusing on building trustworthy AI systems, which are critical for the future.”

Nadella’s remarks also emphasized the ongoing evolution of Microsoft as a platform company, with a mission that has expanded to empower everyone, not just developers. With tools like Copilot, which assists in various aspects of life from work to play, Microsoft’s ethos of empowerment remains central to its operations.